U. of C. soliciting feedback regarding new grocery

HERALD STAFF REPORT

The University of Chicago’s Office of Civic Engagement and Real Estate Operations has set up an online survey about a possible future grocery store to occupy the former site of Treasure Island Foods in the Hyde Park Shopping Center.

The nine-question survey, available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/hydeparkgrocery, asks people who live and work in Hyde Park and surrounding neighborhoods about what kinds of products, services, features and other amenities they want. The survey is open through Nov. 18, with results to be released shortly thereafter.

Respondents’ names and email addresses are not required to fill out the survey.

