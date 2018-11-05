Winners of the South Side Pie Challenge

The South Side Pie Challenge raised $4,500.00 for the Hyde Park Kenwood Food Pantry Saturday afternoon.

In a record-breaking year more than 600 people sampled the 68 different pies while being entertained by Phil Passen, on a hammer dulcimer, the University of Chicago Glee Club and Musicality, a city-wide ensemble of 14 to 22 year old students, in the Hyde Park Neighborhood Club gymnasium, 5480 S. Kenwood Ave.

Eight judges (two per pie category), all food professionals, chose the finalists and winners. Molly Herron’s “What a good boy am I pie” was also chosen as the all-around winner. The winners and runners-up are listed below in order in the individual pie categories.

Fruit pies:

“What a good boy am I pie” by Molly Herron

“Oglesby Avenue Raisin Apple Pie” by Kyle Coward

“Contains rhubarb and blueberries” by Chris Andrews

Nut pies:

“Beyond nuts!” by Shirley Parada

“The nutty professor” by Maria Lozada

“Cho-Co-nut pie” by Carrie Hall

Pumpkin / sweet potato pies:

“Pie in the sky” by Katie Gruber

“The PunKing” by Harini Shah

“Pumpkin pie, pie, pie” by Shannon Younger

Creme pies:

“The lime pie” by Ruth Andrews

“Bananas Foster Cream Pie” by Thomas Schmidt

“Citrus got real key lime pie” by Amanda Parada-Villatoro