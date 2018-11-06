A ballot snafu at Montgomery Place

Jerry Cobb stands at the front of a line of about 70 people waiting to vote at Montgomery Place. (Photo by Marc Monaghan)

Herald staff report

Voters faced long delays at the 5th Ward polling station at Montgomery Place, 5550 South Shore Drive.

Paper ballots ran out about 4:30 p.m., and only one electronic ballot machine was operating, according to voters.

“I’ve been here about 2 and a half hours, waiting, just like everyone else,” Jerry Cobb said. “Not much we can do but wait.”

Fifth Ward polling place officials unwrap an additional set of complete ballots as they arrive at Montgomery Place. (Photo by Marc Monaghan)

Election judges reported that they were running short of ballots about 2:30 p.m., and some were delivered, but “they weren’t complete, said Patricia Tate, who arrived to vote at 3:30 p.m.

The additional correct ballot were delivered about 7 p.m. the Chicago Board of Elections said that anyone in line at 7 p.m. would be allowed to vote.

