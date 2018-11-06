A ballot snafu at Montgomery Place

Herald staff report

Voters faced long delays at the 5th Ward polling station at Montgomery Place, 5550 South Shore Drive.

Paper ballots ran out about 4:30 p.m., and only one electronic ballot machine was operating, according to voters.

“I’ve been here about 2 and a half hours, waiting, just like everyone else,” Jerry Cobb said. “Not much we can do but wait.”

Election judges reported that they were running short of ballots about 2:30 p.m., and some were delivered, but “they weren’t complete, said Patricia Tate, who arrived to vote at 3:30 p.m.

The additional correct ballot were delivered about 7 p.m. the Chicago Board of Elections said that anyone in line at 7 p.m. would be allowed to vote.

