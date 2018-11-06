At the polls in Kenwood, Bill Lowry looks beyond finish line

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

Campaigning Tuesday morning outside the Shoesmith Elementary School polling place, Cook County Board of Commissioners candidate Bill Lowry (D) said his priorities for the coming term are job creation, mental health care and a focus on serving formerly incarcerated citizens.

“I’m very excited that, after 15 months, the campaign’s ending,” said the North Kenwood resident. “I’ve learned a lot and it’s been great, but it’s time to move on and get to work.”

Lowry is predicted to win against George Blakemore (R), an inveterately bombastic presence at many a Chicago public meeting, in the race to replace retiring Comm. Jerry “The Iceman” Butler, the famous soul singer who has been in office for over 30 years. Lowry won the March primary with a third of the vote.

Outside of Shoesmith, Lowry noted the diversity of the Third District, which runs from Old Town and Streeterville through the downtown lakefront into Bronzeville, Hyde Park–Kenwood, Woodlawn and parts of Washington Park, South Shore, Chatham, Auburn Gresham and Ashburn — through 14 wards in all.

“There are a lot of different strengths throughout this district and a lot of areas where we need to work together to create opportunities for those in other areas of the district,” he said. “Everyone talks about job creation — that’s important — but I think job placement’s important. I want to lean on our financial institutions, that we make sure we have support for all businesses, small and large.”

Lowry stated support for programs designed to help citizens returning from prison. He said he has drafted ready-to-introduce legislation that will create a “fast track” litigation process for those incarcerated in county jail for nonviolent offenses.

“Just that, I think, could move the needle, because those who are innocent get the case adjudicated, innocence shown; get back to your home, to your family and your job,” he said.

Mental health care services for Third District residents is another priority. Lowry is additionally looking forward to working with County Assessor nominee Fritz Kaegi: “I’ve said throughout this campaign: we need effective leadership,” he said. “I think it’s time that we collaborate.”

a.gettinger@hpherald.com