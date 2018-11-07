Local representatives returned to Congress

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

Rep. Bobby Rush (1st) and Rep. Robin Kelly (2nd) were easily reelected Tuesday over Republican opponents. With nearly all precincts reporting, Rush won around 72.5 percent of the vote, and Kelly won around 90 percent.

Both incumbents tweeted out statements on Tuesday night.

“It is a great honor to serve the First Congressional District of Illinois and to fight on your behalf,” Rush said. “I remain committed to working with my colleagues — on both sides of the aisle to enact a bold agenda for the people.”

Kelly, whose district includes East Hyde Park, said, “I am humbled by the overwhelming support that I received from the voters of the Second Illinois Congressional District today in reelecting me to another term in the House. My constituents will always be my top priority. I will work every day to continue earning your support.”

Though congressional committee assignments have yet to be set, each could rise from ranking member to chairperson once the new, majority-Democratic House of Representatives term begins: Rush of the Committee on Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Energy, and Kelly on the Committee on Oversight and the Government Reform Subcommittee on Information Technology.

