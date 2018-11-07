Obama responds to midterm outcome

HERALD STAFF REPORT

Former President Barack Obama said his party’s success in the 2018 midterm elections was due to Democrats “competing in places we haven’t been competitive in a long time” and electing record numbers of women, veterans, non-whites and young people.

“The more Americans who vote, the more our elected officials look like America,” he said in a statement.

Obama also expressed pride in figures from his administration who won elections last night and in young candidates who lost, saying they brought new blood and energy into the democratic process to the nation’s benefit. He thanked voters for their record turnout and the passed ballot initiatives in various states that will raise the minimum wage, expand Medicaid and enhance voting rights.

“Our work goes on. The change we need won’t come from one election alone — but it is a start,” he said. “Last night, voters across the country started it. And I’m hopeful that going forward, we’ll begin a return to the values we expect in our public life — honesty, decency, compromise, and standing up for one another as Americans, not separated by our differences, but bound together by one common creed.”

