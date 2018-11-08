After general election win, Tarver waits for January

By AARON GETTINGER

State Rep.-elect Curtis Tarver II (25th) started election night with a victory party — not that there was much doubt of the outcome, as he ran unopposed — at the Vice District Brewing Company, his South Loop business.

That party marked the birth of a new era for Hyde Park politics and politicians with Tarver officially anointed to take over for retiring Rep. Barbara Flynn Currie, who represented the 25th District for 40 years.

Tarver will be sworn into office on Jan. 9, 2019, marking the next step in the evolution of a neighborhood that once sought to restrict black in-migration and was a ground zero of urban renewal before serving as the political base of Chicago’s first black mayor and the nation’s first black president.

With Tarver and Rep. Christian Mitchell (26th) as its representatives, for the first time, two black men will serve the community’s interests in the Illinois House.

“I ran because I truly believe that good government can (and should) transform lives,” Tarver said. “It is a privilege to serve, and I believe that being elected will give me a platform to help people throughout the district.”

On election night, Tarver’s campaign released a statement that said:

“I look forward to working with other local elected officials, community organizations, churches, schools, and community leaders to build strong coalitions throughout 25th District. I am incredibly grateful to the residents of the 25th District for electing me to represent them in Springfield, and I promise I will be a champion for early childhood education, criminal justice reform and economic opportunities for our communities.”

In subsequent emails with the Herald, Tarver said Democrats did an excellent job “illustrating the urgency in electing individuals who are looking to serve rather than be obstructionists” and praised Mitchell, the state party executive director, for ensuring the party’s statewide success. He was surprised at how quickly outgoing Gov. Bruce Rauner conceded.

Now, Tarver waits to take his seat. “As you can imagine, there are a lot of moving parts,” he said, adding that he will have more to say after the General Assembly’s new member orientation later this month and his January swearing-in.

He has not been assigned to any legislative committees yet and does not expect to have them before next year. He has not rented a district office or hired staff yet (“I do not believe that I can, given that I am not sworn-in,” he explained. “I distinctly remember reading that I would not be reimbursed”). He has not written any bills, but he promises he and his team are at work “on quite a few things.”

Tarver said he is meeting with individuals and organizations around the 25th District during the transition. “The purpose is to ensure I have an understanding of issues and that we can work on having bills drafted that reflect the values, concerns and needs of the district (and the state more generally),” he explained.

Asked if he had scheduled any upcoming town halls in Hyde Park–Kenwood, he said he would keep the public posted.

“I do not have anything set in stone, but I am reaching out to pull individuals from across the district together to discuss education and priorities for Springfield,” he said. “I have had separate conversations with people from different areas of the district. I think it will be a good thing to have folks from Hyde Park interact with and converse with individuals from other parts of the district (and vice versa).”

