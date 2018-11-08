Shiloh Baptist Church to become town homes

By TIA CAROL JONES

Contributing writer

Neighborhood residents learned Wednesday that the former Shiloh Baptist Church building at 4840 S. Dorchester will be turned into 13 town home units, three stories each, with four bedrooms and three baths. It will take 18-24 months to complete the project.

John Liu purchased the building in 2014. It has changed hands several times since holding its last church service in 2002.

“That church has a lot of history. This project has been going on for quite some time. It started four years ago,” Liu said in a meeting at St. Paul the Redeemer Church, 4945 S. Dorchester. The townhomes will be priced in the $1 million range, and the project will include 22 parking spaces.

Liu said the project had run into several issues, including increased construction costs and a shortage of contractors to work on the project.

Liu said an amended permit was issued in October. The difference between this permit and the one that was acquired in 2015 is the exclusion of an existing wall and a change in the layout of the interior. He said the number of units is the same as before, but the number of parking spaces has increased.

“When we started we were thinking to do four units. Then, when we acquired the building and did the design we found it was not a good idea,” Liu said.

Jose Duarte, principal at Blackwood Group, LLC., said the first phase of the project will include a build out of units 1 and 2, as well as restoration of the framing for the first two units. The first two units will be completed by Spring 2019.

“The preservation of the building is what excites us,” he said.

Construction of units 3 and 13 also will be part of the first phase. The four units are close to the Dorchester side of the building.

“Something that is unique to this project is that he’s (Liu) the owner of the unit to the north,” Duarte said. “We don’t foresee that we’ll be taking the street over. Most of the activity will be self-contained within the site itself.”

Duarte said cleanup, shoring and framing work all are going on. The cleanup work is going on at the back of the building.

“The tricky part is you can’t just take down the metal structure,” he said. “The work that is being done now is slow. You have to build the (new) structure while you take down the other structure.”

Residents were concerned about the sewer system and described it as “antiquated” and “one of the worst sewers in the Kenwood area.” They worried that construction would further stress the system.

Prentice Butler, chief of staff for Ald. Sophia King (4th), advised residents to call the city to find out when the system might be replaced or fixed.

When residents asked about projects in the area similar to the Shiloh townhome, Butler pointed to the renovation of Shoreland apartments, 5454 South Shore Drive, which included an underground parking lot.

Jack Wehner, real estate consultant for @properties, said the first unit would be on the market within the next month, with floor plan, but without interior photos.

hpherald@hpherald.com