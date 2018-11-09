Chamber honors Barbara Flynn Currie

By TIA CAROL JONES

Contributing writer

The Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce honored Barbara Flynn Currie at its annual reception meeting last Thursday at the Hyde Park Bank, 1525 E. 53rd St.

“Barbara Flynn Currie leaves the legislature after representing us for 40 years,” said Sue Walker, chamber board member and general manager of the Hyde Park Herald. “She’s breaking a glass ceiling and blazing a trail for others.”

The chamber had switched its recognition meeting from a dinner to a less formal reception. Members of the board said they wanted to do something different and were satisfied with the outcome.

“I’m leaving Springfield but I’m not leaving Hyde Park,” Currie said. “This is a fabulous community and this honor you’re giving me tonight is fabulous.”

The chamber lauded Currie for her years of neighborhood commitment and involvement. Members of the chamber and the Nichols Park Fourth of July parade retired Currie’s Fourth of July banner, then presented it to her.

“This is a wonderful event and I’m grateful,” Currie said.

The chamber also recognized Walker. “Sue has been on the board for 20-plus years,” said Joyce Feuer. “Sue, this board cannot say thank you enough.”

Walker said that throughout the years she has seen a lot of presidents. Wallace Goode, executive director, said Walker hired him.

“Annually, we come together to celebrate. The chamber has been very successful,” he said. “We have one new member join a week.”

Jonathan Swain, president of the chamber, acknowledged Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) and talked about the positive change in the community.

“Hyde Park is growing, Hyde Park is thriving,” he said. “And, the chamber is in step with that growing and moving.”

