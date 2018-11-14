POLICE BLOTTER

The University of Chicago Police listed the following incidents as having occurred between Nov. 5 and Nov. 11.

Herald Staff Report

On Tuesday, Nov. 6, at 10:18 p.m., a suspect in a dark-colored vehicle fired a weapon at motorist driving for Lyft and his passenger at 1206 E. Hyde Park Blvd. The passenger was dropped off, and the driver reported the incident to police; neither was injured, but the victim’s vehicle suffered damage. Police have no one in custody.

On Nov. 6 at 10:25 p.m., a 22-year-old man working at the Cove Lounge, 1750 E. 55th St., had an altercation with Adrian Burrows, 42, of the 4800 South block of Chicago Beach Drive, who was intoxicated and displayed a firearm at patrons. Burrows was disarmed and held by citizens before the UCPD arrived and detained him for the Chicago Police. There were no injuries, the weapon was recovered and Burrows was charged.

On Thursday, Nov. 8, at 10:35 a.m., a suspect was seen taking a Fitbit from a display case at the University of Chicago Bookstore, 970 E. 58th St., and leaving without paying.

On Friday, Nov. 9, at 1:25 a.m., an underage individual who became ill after consuming alcohol at the Campus North Residential Commons, 5500 S. University Ave., was transported to the University of Chicago (U. of C.) Medical Center by Chicago Fire Department emergency medical services (CFD EMS).

On Nov. 9 at 2:52 p.m., police received a report of a burglary at the Renee Granville-Grossman Residential Commons, 6031 S. Ellis Ave., where a suspect entered an unsecured room and stole a laptop.

On Saturday, Nov. 10, at 12:21 a.m., an underage individual became ill after consuming alcoholic beverages at the International House, 1414 E. 59th St., and was transported to the U. of C. Medical Center by CFS EMS.

On Nov. 10 at 12:30 a.m., two black male offenders, 16- to 18-years-old, each six to six feet two inches tall weighing between 140 and 150 pounds with hair in dreadlocks, approached an 18-year-old male victim on the 6100 South block of Kimbark Avenue. The suspects displayed semi-automatic weapons, announced a robbery, went through the victim’s pockets and took a cell phone and wallet. The suspects then had the victim walk to his car and start it. They ordered the victim out of the car, and he ran southbound to 67th Street. The offenders fled the scene in the victim’s car in an unknown direction. No offenders are in custody, and the victim was not injured. The Chicago Police are investigating.

On Nov. 10 at 1:20 p.m., a UCPD officer arrested a suspect for striking a victim with a bottle at a gas station at 5130 S. Lake Park Ave., the location of BP.

