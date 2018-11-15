21 Chicago cultural executives sign letter supporting OPC

HERALD STAFF REPORT

Twenty-one executives of Chicago museums and cultural institutions issued a letter supporting the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park, saying it would commemorate the city’s past, create a promising future and raise the city’s status on the world stage.

Locating the OPC in Jackson Park will bring “Chicago’s story full circle, unifying the city’s rich history with a grand vision of an inclusive, hopeful path forward,” the letter said, “and will restore a section of the park that is currently underutilized and disconnected from the rest of the park including transforming a six-lane highway into usable green space.” They said the OPC will connect more people to nature and programming.

“The center will add to Chicago’s tradition of museums located in the parks, as it will be our twelfth that seamlessly combines the profound value of a museum with the splendor of a beautiful park,” they said. “The center will bring hundreds of thousands of people to Chicago’s South Side every year, strengthening the local economic climate with visitors who might come to see the presidential museum, and then stay to visit the DuSable Museum, get a cup of coffee or spend time in local retail stores.”

They warn that “if Chicago loses this museum, we don’t just lose a building. We lose a piece of history, an economic stimulator and a symbol that gives hope to generations of kids, telling them that they too can go from passionate community organizer to president of the United States.”

Signers include the executives of the Museum Campus institutions, Navy Pier and Art Institute as well as those of the Chicago History Museum, Black Ensemble Theater, DuSable Museum and the Museum of Science and Industry.

