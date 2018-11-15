Obama Foundation awards $500,000 Grant to BAM program

Herald Staff Report

The Obama Foundation today awarded Youth Guidance’s Becoming a Man (BAM) program a $500,000 grant, which will allow the organization to expand its reach among South Side schools over the next two years.

Phillip Cusic, the Chicago director of the Becoming a Man program, said BAM served approximately 6,800 students in 111 schools during the current school year.

“We will add South Shore High School and four elementary schools next year,” Cusic said. “That means 55 to 65 high school students and about 120 seventh and eighth graders.”

Youth Guidance was among 10 organizations across the country to be honored with the the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance Community Challenge Impact Award.

