Hales Franciscan wins basketball in season opener

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Sports writer

Thanks to 15 points by 6’4″ guard Malik Johnson, the Hales Franciscan Spartans rewarded new coach Chris Lawson with the first win of his career, 45 – 40, over Baker Prep Charter School.

“The first half was crazy,” said Lawson after the home court victory. “Our guys were so anxious (in the beginning). I tried to get them to settle down at the half.”

Lawson, a former Chicago Public League product, understood the importance of his team earning a victory on their home floor. He explained that his team has a lot of work to do before hosting its own Hales Franciscan Thanksgiving tournament this weekend.

“We have three or four days of practice (coming up).Then the Thanksgiving Turkey Tip-off,” Lawson said.

Lawson’s team, led 16 – 13 at the half, with Tayvon Moore and Javontae Brooks combining for eight of those points in the half.

In the second half with five seconds left to play in regulation, Spartans guard Deonta Anderson iced the game for good after draining two clutch free throws to make the score 45 – 40.

“The guy who actually made the last two free throws doesn’t even play basketball,” Lawson said. “We helped him through(out) practice. (And) he came in the game and knocked them down.”

hpherald@hpherald.com