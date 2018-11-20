Survey finds strongest support for produce, value, a meat department in Treasure Island replacement

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

A University of Chicago Office of Civic Engagement survey on the features desired in the Hyde Park Shopping Center’s next anchor supermarket underscored the community’s deep interest in the subject, as 3,254 completed responses were submitted.

Eighty-one percent of respondents said Treasure Island’s proximity to their home or workplace was among their favorite attributes of the now-shuttered supermarket, the only feature that a majority selected. Around 47 percent listed Treasure Island’s produce department, and 45 percent selected specialty items like ethnic, gourmet, gluten-free or organic foods.

Regarding the next tenant, 78 percent said a produce department would be very important; 63 percent said the same of price or value and 56 percent cited the need for a meat and fish department. Forty-six percent said that specialty items were very important to have in Treasure Island’s successor.

In all, over three-fourths of respondents said a bakery, deli, extended hours, household items, a meat and fish department, price and value, a produce department and specialty foods would be of some importance — the possible modifiers were “very,” “moderately” and “mildly” — in the next supermarket.

While only 28 percent of respondents said Treasure Island’s community involvement was one of their favorite things about the grocery, 69 percent ascribed at least some importance to the next tenant being involved in the community: 30 percent said very, 31 percent moderately and eight percent mildly so.

The basement at the Hyde Park Shopping Center’s anchor space hosted a number of community groups and meetings, and Treasure Island sponsored the annual Hyde Park Book Sale.

Baby items in stock and an in-store dining area, pharmacy, juice bar or sushi bar received the lowest levels of support, with fewer than 1,000 respondents selecting them as important to have.

The vast majority of respondents, almost 90 percent, reported living in Hyde Park–Kenwood’s zip codes, 60615 and 60637, which also encompass Washington Park and Woodlawn. Sixty-nine percent of respondents were women. The survey was available online from Nov. 2 to Nov. 18.

