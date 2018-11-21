46th Art Open House scheduled Dec. 2

HERALD STAFF REPORT

The Art Open House, a local crafts showcase held every holiday season since University of Chicago students founded it in 1971, will be on Saturday, Dec. 1, this year, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hutchins House, 4810 S. Ellis Ave.

Pottery, cards, calendars, textiles, abstract, clothing, carvings, jewelry and painted arts and crafts will be for sale. This year’s guest artist is Marti DeBoer, an Evanston-based jewelry-maker who incorporates ceramics into her work.

Visitors can browse the first floor of Hutchins House, a one-time bed-and-breakfast and former girls’ school, as they shop. Admission is free, and refreshments will be served.

