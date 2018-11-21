Kenwood’s basketball teams host “Broncos Madness!”

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Sports writer

To kick off the 2018-19 Illinois High School Association basketball season, the Kenwood Academy Broncos hosted its “Fifth Annual Broncos Madness” event, honoring the boys and girls varsity basketball teams on Tuesday night.

“This event was very important for us,” said Seryee Lewis, senior and star center of the Kenwood Broncos. “It kicks off our season, even though we had our first game yesterday. We won.”

The first game may have been played, but the school gymnasium was filled to capacity, with fans excitedly waiting to see last year’s Final Four heroes – the Lady Broncos – take the floor. And after giving their team a heroic introduction, the crowd’s sound level reached an ear-splitting pitch as the boys and girls basketball teams dunked the ball, performed the latest dance moves and launched three-point shots into the basket.

Each player would participate in the co-ed two-ball contest, the boys dunk contest and a boys and girls five-on-five scrimmage game.

During intermission, the Broncos displayed several routines from the majorettes, the dance team and crowd participation from the fans.

The Lady Broncos are hoping to gain some revenge for their loss last season to the Lady Wolverines of Simeon in the Chicago Public League Championship at Chicago State. This year they have added the number one freshmen player in the state, Brianna McDaniels.

“This season is very important,” McDaniels said.

