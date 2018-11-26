Gumbo fest brings “Big Easy” flavors to HP

By TIA CAROL JONES

Mike “Orie” Mosley, founder and creative director of Afrotrak, became immersed in Creole culture when he attended Louisiana State University. When he returned to Chicago he missed that culture, the music, the food … and especially authentic gumbo.

“I realized I wanted to create that experience in Chicago, specifically the South Side,” he said. “In New Orleans, you can go to a bar every night of the week and you can hear live music. The music is always paired with oysters or gumbo.”

Mosley and his co-founder Jared Bobo came up with the idea for the World Famous Gumbo Fest, which will take place from 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave.

Attendees will be able to sample gumbo from five restaurants; Ina Mae Tavern and Packaged Goods, Ova Flo Southern Style Cuisine, Two Fish, Soul Vegetarian and The Swill Inn.

People will get unlimited samples of gumbo, as well as red beans and rice and beignets. Attendees will vote on their favorites. First place winners will receive $500.

There also will be live entertainment by Aniba Hotep & The Sol Collective, Ani + Special Guests, Tubad and the Bad Boys of Brass and Jukie Tha Kidd.

Mosley said each gumbo is made differently by different people.

“For me, it’s the right amount of rice, right amount of seasoning,” he said. “When you make a gumbo it’s like a choir — soprano, alto, tenor and bass — all the different flavors together.”

Mosley said he wants people to not be deterred by the weather. He said cold weather should not be a reason to hibernate and isolate, but to get out into the community.

“Everything I do with Afrotrak is centered on building community and to expose people to a cultural experience,” Mosley said.

Matthew Brooks, venue nightlife manager at Promontory, said the restaurant and music venue is committed to bringing different kinds of events into the space, as it did with Jollof Wars.

“We’re looking to do more events with organizations that surround food,” Brooks said. “It’s just a way to extend our customer base. There’s more events than just concerts and shows.”

Tickets are $40. To purchase tickets, visit tinyurl.com/yd32sgja.

