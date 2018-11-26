HP Child Care Society execs win ‘Heroes’ award

By AARON GETTINGER

Dara Munson and Daunte Henderson, who serve as CEO and program director, respectively, of the Chicago Child Care Society (CCCS), won the Ford Freedom Unsung Heroes award from the Ford Motor Company, which honors African-American individuals whose service “serves, uplifts and inspires others.”

It was a proud achievement for Munson, a Detroit native who began work at the Hyde Park nonprofit in January 2016 and oversees its work on the South and Southwest sides and South Suburbs.

Her previous work in Michigan’s criminal justice system drew her to her work at CCCS: “Working in the jail, seeing families visit inmates, made me think about what was happening with their children and how that sustains generational poverty,” she said. “I wanted to help deal with these very layered problems in the community.”

Founded as an orphanage in 1849, CCCS evolved in its mission of child welfare and now focuses on child welfare, youth development and family resilience. It is primarily funded through government and institutional grants and private philanthropy; program eligibility is determined by income.

“Since our founding, our goal has always been to be the most support to children in Chicago who need us most,” said Munson. CCCS has 85 employees and operates preschools in Hyde Park and Englewood as well as a branch office in Calumet City, Illinois. During Munson’s leadership, CCCS began a summer school for Englewood preschool students, added two new classrooms in its Hyde Park office, 5467 S. University Ave., and began a program called Bridges to Pathways for youth not connected to school or employment.

The early childhood education work focuses on making children aged six weeks to five ready for kindergarten. It has a home visiting program that serves for young and teenage parents from pregnancy until their children turn three. Munson said 1,500 children and families are engaged in programming annually, with a focus on getting children to meet developmental milestones.

“Over 85 percent of our preschoolers are prepared for kindergarten when they’re ready to leave our programs, when they’re five years old,” she said. “We know how critical that is, because if they enter kindergarten unable to learn, they’re more likely to fall behind in their school careers.”

The after- and in-school youth development programs, including mentoring, college preparation and violence prevention, are for young people aged 12 to 24. Over 95 percent of students enrolled in CCCS’s Next Step College Readiness program graduate from high school on-time and enroll in college.

The family resiliency programs focus on children at risk; Munson said it most closely aligns with CCCS’s original mission. The Extended Family Support kinship care program supports extended family members who are called upon to care for children who are removed from unsafe situations — things like ensuring that the new guardians’ homes will be ready for the child; CCCS will make sure the child has a bed.

“It’s pretty traumatic to get a child into your home, even if you know and love that child,” Munson said. “The goal is to keep that child with a family member and help them avoid the foster care system.”

In January, at the start of its 170th year, CCCS is planning to launch a pilot called Dream Builders in Englewood, a two-generation program to support preschoolers’ parents in employment, education and economic security.

“Our goal is to hold ourselves accountable in outcomes for our parents in the same way that we do children in our preschool center,” Munson said. “It’s a great anniversary gift to ourselves and to our community.”

Henderson, who has been serving youth since age 14, also works at CCCS as a social worker and mentor at Chicago Public Schools, where he teaches a creative writing-based curriculum and boys’ mentoring program he developed called Kings Achieving Leadership and Understanding.

The St. Louis native also founded the MADEMAN Foundation two years ago, which provides in- and after-school hip-hop-inspired project-based activities, wellness initiatives and exposure opportunities to young black men in Chicago high schools pursue their educations and independent, responsible lives.

