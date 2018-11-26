Kenwood baseball star headed to Southern University

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Brandon Green, a 16-year-old honor student from Kenwood Academy High School, 5015 S. Blackstone Ave., announced he will play baseball at Southern University (Louisiana) in the fall of 2019.

Green, along with several other participants, made his announcement at the Chicago White Sox national signing day ceremony entitled “The ACE Program” held at Guaranteed Rate Field.

“It really just gives me a chance to give thanks to my parents,” said Green after the ceremony. “It’s a once in a lifetime thing. Without my parents and the ACE Program, I would not be here today.”

The event was moderated by 670 The Score Radio host Laurence Holmes, who honored participants who’ve officially signed their letters of intent to play baseball at the collegiate level.

“This year’s event moves the total number of student-athletes who will go on to higher education institutions to more than 180 participants since 2007,” said a spokesperson in a Chicago White Sox press release. “Twenty-four ACE alumni have been selected in the MLB draft.”

The 2018 signing day class included athletes from Brother Rice High School, Gwendolyn Brooks College Preparatory Academy, Hammond High School, Harlan Community Academy, Homewood-Flossmoor High School, Illiana Christian High School, Kenwood Academy High School, Lindblom Math and Science Academy, Marian Catholic High School, Marist High School, Montini Catholic High School and Mount Carmel High School.

Through the ACE program, the White Sox offer rising stars in the inner-city baseball community the opportunity to play baseball against other highly competitive groups on a traveling team. ACE team members (12-18 years of age) are engaged in an elite practice and competition schedule, while receiving academic direction to prepare them for success both on and off the field.

In 2017, Green was selected as one of 60 players to attend the “2017 Breakthrough Major League Baseball’s Youth Summer Camp” on June 27, in Compton, California. He first achieved prominence when he helped lead the Jackie Robinson West team to the Little League World Series in 2014,

