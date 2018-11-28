Shoppers support Small Business Saturday

By TIA CAROL JONES

Contributing writer

Mary Ann Scinto started out in Bridgeport, where she lives, and made her way to Hyde Park for Small Business Saturday. She said supporting local small businesses is important to her.

“I do shop some big box stores but I love small businesses,” she said. “It’s helpful to the community, supporting people who are your neighbors.”

Small Business Saturday is a day to celebrate and support small businesses in the community. The movement began in 2010 with American Express as a way to help small businesses during the recession.

The South East Chicago Commission, which serves Hyde Park, Kenwood, Oakland, Washington Park and Woodlawn, created an incentive for consumers to participate. Anyone who shopped at participating businesses, which include Modern Cooperative, Busted, Silver Room, Connect Gallery, Robust Coffee and Wesley Shoes, could enter a drawing to win a Microsoft Surface Pro.

Kaleb Sullivan, manager and head of retail operations for Dearborn Denim and Apparel, said customers visited the store in spurts on Saturday.

“I think Small Business Saturday is something that grows a little bit every year,” he said. “I think these days it’s growing where more consumers are aware of it.”

Sullivan said because small businesses don’t have large volume of goods, they get left behind.

“Small Business Saturday definitely drives more traffic, especially in a community like Hyde Park,” he said.

Sullivan added, if more people knew the statistics about the money that goes back in the community they might be more inclined to support small local businesses. According to American Express, 90 percent of consumers surveyed said Small Business Saturday has had a positive impact on their community.

Paulina Plewa, sales associate at Modern Cooperative, said approximately 200 customers visited the store.

“We’re definitely on the busier side today. A lot of people are coming in to support Small Business Saturday. People are really enjoying it,” she said.

Plewa said she supports the idea of Small Business Saturday 100 percent. “I believe small businesses can use all the support they can get,” she said.

Bianca Convington, manager of Busted, and Tracy Allen, sales associate of Busted, said community people come into the store, not just on Small Business Saturday.

“Hyde Park and certain communities support small business year round,” Covington said.

“People who came in were already coming,” Allen said. “They didn’t know about Small Business Saturday, even though they’ve been promoting Small Business Saturday on the radio.”

Scinto said she also was drawn to support Small Business Saturday because of the sense of neighborhood that comes along with shopping at local stores.

“When you go into a store where people recognize you, that’s a big thing,” she said. “And, sometimes you find new place you wouldn’t know were there.”

