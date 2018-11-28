Trauma center, 2nd District cope after Hospital shootings

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

Last week’s shooting at the Mercy Hospital and Medical Center in Bronzeville has affected institutions central to Hyde Park, with the law enforcement and medical communities mourning the losses of their own.

Officer Samuel Jimenez worked in the Chicago Police Department Second District, which encompasses Hyde Park–Kenwood. He and Dr. Tamara O’Neal were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center’s trauma center, where they died.

The Nov. 19 shooting marked the trauma center’s first response to a high-profile incident, which cast a pall over the Medical Center and Chicago’s tight-knit medical community.

In a letter to U. of C. faculty, staff, students and residents, Dean Kenneth S. Polonsky said the Medical Center’s emergency and trauma teams “responded with the same extraordinary expertise and professionalism they provide to our patients and their families every day.”

He said U. of C. faculty also provided inpatient staffing and offered emotional support to Mercy’s physicians, staff, residents and trainees.

“UChicago Medicine is a vital part of the city’s emergency medical response system, and we are essential members of a broader community of caregivers,” Polonsky wrote. “In this instance, we treated victims of violence and eased the burden when our partners were under strain by accepting patients and sharing resources or expertise when needed. These responses are central to our mission and values.”

Polonsky also said the Medical Center is reviewing its campus security after the shooting.

The entrance to the Second District station in Washington Park was dressed in mourning bunting to honor Jimenez, who lived on the Northwest Side and worked primarily in the area around 35th Street and Indiana Avenue. The Chicago Police plan to permanently memorialize him there and at department headquarters, alongside other officers killed in the line of duty.

Breda Thomas, a field training officer who worked with Jimenez, said he should be remembered as a kind soul and family man who leaves behind a wife and three children and cared deeply for the public. She said his death has banded police in the Second District together and hopes that the deaths will cause the community to love and care for each other.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com