Kenwood boy’s and girl’s teams both win home hoops openers

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Sports Writer

The Kenwood Academy High School boy’s and girl’s varsity basketball teams earned victories in their home openers in a Chicago Public League double header on Wednesday night.

In game one, the Lady Broncos routed Lindbloom Academy 62-29. Led by freshman Brianna McDaniels, who led all scorers with 23 points.

“I liked the hustle and effort of the young players,” said Andre Lewis, head coach of the Lady Broncos. “The bench came in and raised the energy level!”

Lewis was especially impressed with his team’s first half dominance, establishing a 21-point lead (38-17) at the break. Senior all-city center Tamara Nard dominating the paint with three blocks and 10 points.

Freshman McDaniels literally outscored Lindbloom’s team, pouring in 23 points in just the first three quarters. She left the game with the score 56 – 21.

“(I liked that we were) pushing (the ball), bringing the team (‘s) tempo up, and hustling,” McDaniels said.

With the victory, the Lady Broncos improved to 4-0 on the season.

Final Score: Lady Broncos 62, Lindbloom 29

In game two, the boys team prevailed over Hyde Park rivals U-High 54-51 for their first home victory of the season.

The Broncos were led by the hot shooting and smooth ball handling of point guard Artese Stapleton, who in spite of having the flu, led his team in scoring with 13 points.

“It was (a) real important (win for us) after coming off a bad loss to Riverside Brookfield,” said Stapleton, referring to the Broncos’ loss in the tournament championship game over the weekend. against Riverside Brookfield.

Stapleton said in spite of the tough loss, the Broncos managed to come together and pull out a Wednesday’s victory on their home floor.

In addition to Stapleton’s performance, senior Seryee Lewis scored 10 points and pulled down 7 rebounds, in spite of playing only three quarters of the game.

Both players appeared sluggish and under the weather to start the second quarter, but battled through it to help pull their team to victory.

Final Score: Kenwood 54, U-High 51

Hyde Park Herald Players of The Game:

Boy’s Basketball: Artese Stapleton, 13 points

Girl’s Basketball: Brianna McDaniels, 23 points

hpherald@hpherald.com