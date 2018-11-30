Candidates file petitions to challenge King, Hairston

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

The Hyde Park – Kenwood aldermanic elections promise to resume the campaign atmosphere that just paused after November’s mid-terms with incumbents facing challengers in both the Fourth and Fifth Wards.

In the Fourth Ward, which lines the lakefront from South Loop to Kenwood and some precincts in northern Hyde Park, attorney Ebony Lucas, a Bronzeville resident, is challenging incumbent Ald. Sophia King of Kenwood. The two faced off in the 2017 special election that was called after William D. Burns resigned his seat on City Council; King defeated Lucas 64 percent to 18 percent.

In the Fifth Ward, which includes most of Hyde Park, Jackson Park and fractions of South Shore, Woodlawn and Greater Grand Crossing, incumbent Ald. Leslie Hairston, who lives in South Shore, faces three challengers: former Herald editor Gabriel Piemonte of Woodlawn, psychotherapist Shelly Quiles of South Shore and community organizer William Calloway, also of South Shore and known for his activism in the Laquan McDonald case.

Hairston has held the seat since 1999, winning reelection in 2015 with 53 percent of the vote. Piemonte and Quiles are first-time candidates for public office; Calloway ran in the March primary to replace retiring State Rep. Barbara Flynn Currie (25th) and came in last, with seven percent of the vote.

The Herald has requested meetings with each candidate and will run profiles before the February primary.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com