Judge sets Valentine’s Day hearing on OPC suit

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

DIRKSEN FEDERAL COURTHOUSE — Judge John Robert Blakey has set Feb. 14 as the date to consider the Chicago Park District and city’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed by Protect Our Parks (POP) that seeks to block the establishment of the Obama Presidential Center (OPC) in Jackson Park.

Blakey also set aside his previous hearing date of Dec. 5.

POP filed the lawsuit last May. The city and the park district responded to POP’s complaint Oct. 22, asserting that “plaintiffs lack standing to bring any of their claims, and their First Amendment claim is unripe. The Court therefore lacks subject matter jurisdiction and must dismiss the case.” Their motion argues that “the case is ready for resolution on the merits now, and all of plaintiffs’ claims fail as a matter of law, requiring judgment in defendants’ favor.”

The defendants exhibited modern land surveys and 1822 and 1834 maps by the U.S. Surveyor General as evidence that the OPC site, bound by Stony Island Avenue, the North Midway Plaisance, Cornell Drive and Hayes Drive, was at no point under Lake Michigan, as POP has claimed.

Because the site is not on reclaimed land, the defendants argue that it is not subject to public trust protections. They said they are open to summary judgment “provided that the parties would be given reasonable opportunity to present all material pertinent to the motion.”

Should Blakey rule that the OPC site is subject to public trust protections, the city and Park District point out that the OPC will not be owned by the Obama Foundation, which will develop and operate the 19.3-acre campus that is to be wholly owned by the city and will provide educational and civic opportunities for the public.

While many other private institutions, such as the Museum of Science and Industry, exist on lakefront public parkland, POP has argued that the OPC will be fundamentally political, even though city ordinances have placed parameters on the OPC’s allowed use and forbidden strictly political operations that are inconsistent with the Obama Foundation’s non-profit status.

POP has argued that the government’s involvement with the establishment and construction of former President Obama’s center is a First Amendment affront to taxpayers who disagree with his politics, but the city and Park District argued in their October answer that the plaintiffs have no way to show they are being definitively harmed by the OPC’s planned functions.

The October answer also argued against their standing to file the case, arguing that there is no way for them to show how they are being harmed, and for case dismissal, because the federal court lacks subject jurisdiction over the case.

On Nov. 29, Blakey set Jan. 11 as the deadline for the plaintiffs to file their response to the motion and Feb. 1 as the deadline for the defendants to reply. He scheduled the Valentine’s Day hearing for 9:45 a.m. at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in the Loop.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com