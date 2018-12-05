Kenwood tops Corliss in triple overtime

JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Sports Writer

The Kenwood Academy High School boys basketball team improved to 5-2 on the season, after a 102-96 triple overtime victory over Corliss High School on Tuesday night.

“I had to make up for the lay-up I missed,” said Artese Stapleton, starting point guard of the Broncos, after drilling a deep three pointer to send the game to its first overtime with 6.1 seconds left in regulation. “We had them when the game first started.”

The Broncos were trailing by as many as eight points heading into the fourth quarter, but Stapleton and his backcourt running mate Lamond “LJ” Johnson combined for a season-high 60 points in the team’s triple overtime thriller.

Johnson, who led all scorers with 34 points, and Stapleton, who finished with 26, refused to let the Broncos lose.

Not only did Johnson and Stapleton score more than half their team’s points, they both made several clutch free throws down the stretch of the third overtime to put the game away for good.

Hyde Park Herald Players of the Game:

Lamond Johnson, Kenwood, 34 points.

Artese Stapleton, Kenwood, 26 points.