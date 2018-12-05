POLICE BLOTTER

The University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) reported the following incidents between Nov. 26 to Dec. 2.

Herald Staff Report

On Tuesday, Nov. 27, at 12:05 p.m., one of two fares being dropped off by a taxi driver at 4715 S. Ingleside Ave. implied he had a weapon and demanded property. The suspects fled on foot; the victim’s property was recovered. The Chicago Police are investigating.

On Wednesday, Nov. 28, at 11:42 p.m., a UCPD officer arrested a motorist for a DUI at 1208 E. 53rd St.

On Thursday, Nov. 29., at 2:11 a.m., an underage individual became ill after consuming alcoholic beverages and was transported from Snell–Hitchcock Hall, 5709 S. Ellis Ave., to the University of Chicago (U. of C.) Medical Center by Chicago Fire Department emergency medical services (CFD EMS).

On Sunday, Dec. 2, three underaged individuals became ill after consuming alcoholic beverages and were transported, from the Max Palevsky Residential Commons, 1101 E. 56th St., at 12:28 a.m. and 3:21 a.m. and from the 5600 South block of University Avenue at 1:31 a.m., to the U. of C. Medical Center by CFD EMS.

On Dec. 2 at 7:15 p.m., two families residing in an apartment building on the 5000 South block of Lake Shore Drive became involved in a dispute. Knives were displayed, and three males involved in the dispute were wounded and taken to hospitals by CFD EMS. One, a 45-year-old who was stabbed in the abdomen, was taken to the U. of C. Medical Center; the others, an 18-year-old stabbed in the head who was reported to have been in stable condition and a 45-year-old who was lacerated in the arm, were taken to Mercy Hospital in Bronzeville. The Chicago Police are investigating and report that no one has been charged as of Monday, Dec. 3.

