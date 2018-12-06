Bret Harte students interact with author

By TIA CAROL JONES

Author Troy Cummings stood in front of the students from Bret Harte School and asked them to help him draw a character. As the kids shouted out their ideas, he drew them on a large sheet of white paper. The finished product was a square, with a silly smile and a unicorn horn.

When Cummings talked about his book, “Notebook of Doom,” students in the middle row oohed and waved their hands.

“When I come up with ideas, I usually start with a doodle,” he said.

Cummings also told the kids his three super-secret writing rules. He urged the kids to (1) write about what you love (2) ask “what if” questions and (3) never give up.

“My favorite part of my job is to meet the students,” he said. ”I love when books get into kids’ hands.”

Cummings visit was part of Scholastic’s My Very Own Library program. Students who participate in the program receive 10 books and the school has three author visits within the school year.

Charles Bright, principal of Bret Harte, said he thought it was a great kick-off to the event.

“We’re trying to build students’ libraries,” he said. “The students were so excited, they received books for free.”

Bright said students also get to preview books and receive backpacks and bookmarks. The school also has received $1,000 to host a literacy night and to bring in another author. And they have received Scholastic bucks to purchase other materials.

“It builds connection (between) ourselves and families, to really push a love of reading,” he said. “We want to see more of our students reading for pleasure.” Bright added that he hopes the program continues at the school next year.

Cummings said he was impressed by the way the students were able to connect with him and interact, despite having to relocate from Bret Harte to Hyde Park High School due to a gasoline spill.

“This was an ideal audience for me,” Cummings said. “They listened attentively.”

