Lady Broncos dominate Bogan for sixth win of the season

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Sports writer

Despite losing guards Shania Jackson and freshmen sensation Brianna McDaniel to injuries, the Kenwood Academy Lady Broncos still trampled the Bogan High School Bengals, 91 to 40, on Wednesday.

“It’s always good to get a conference win,” said Andre Lewis, head coach of the Lady Broncos. “Tonight was big because it gave the younger kids an opportunity to get substantial minutes.”

In spite of losing two key starters, the Lady Broncos jumped out to a 20-point lead at halftime, 46 to 26.

The Lady Broncos were led by the hot shooting of freshmen guard Whitney Dunn and junior Breeyona Burrell, who both finished with a game high of 16 points.

In the second half, the Lady Broncos continued their domination, exending their lead to more than 50 points. Senior All-State center Tamara Nard stuffed the stat sheet by posting 12 points, four assists, and five blocks.

With the win, the Lady Broncos improved to 6-1 on the season.

The Hyde Park Herald Players of The Game:

Whitney Dunn, Kenwood, 16 points.

Breeyona Burrell, Kenwood, 16 points.

Tamara Nard, Kenwood, 12 points, four assist, and five blocks.

