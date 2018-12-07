Christmas music to rock Promontory this weekend

By TIA CAROL JONES

The Christmas season gets a big kickoff this weekend when two musical artists bring their vocal skills to the Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave.

Chante Moore will perform two shows on Saturday at 6 and 8:30 p.m.

Moore says she has always loved Christmas. She said that when she was little she used to decorate empty boxes.

“I love Christmas, it’s part of why I love giving,” she said. “It reminds me of being a little girl. It’s a beautiful time of year.”

In 2017, Moore released a Christmas album, “Christmas Back to You.” It features the original songs, “Every Day’s Like Christmas” and “Cover Me in Snow,” as well as traditional songs.

Moore has been in the recording industry for more than 20 years, and she has won Soul Train and American Music awards.

Terisa Griffin and her sister, Mary, will ring in the holidays like two Southern Belles at 6 p.m. Sunday.

Although she is a Louisiana native, Griffin describes herself as an official Chicagoan, since she has lived in the city for 20 years. Through her career she has done backup for Jerry “Ice man” Butler and performed with Chicago comedian Bernie Mac.

In October, Griffin performed with Aretha Franklin’s musical director, Frank Nelson, at City Winery and the shows sold out in three days. She said she is really looking forward to performing at Promontory.

“I get the opportunity to sing with my older sister. We sound a lot alike,” she said. “I will make sure I sing the stuff everybody knows,” she said. “We’re going to bring in this Holiday season with a bang.”

