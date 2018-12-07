Kenwood defeats Englewood Urban Prep 63-36

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Sports writer

The Kenwood academy Broncos defeated Englewood Urban Prep 63-36 on Thursday night, paced by senior Seryee Lewis, who scored 17 points and recorded three steals.

“Anytime it’s a conference game it’s a big game,” said Marlo Finner, the Broncos’ head coach. “Everybody plays different in conference games. They scout you. (So) It was a good win (overall).”

Finner credits his team’s first half defense, led by senior guard Lamond Johnson, who made several steals by poaching into the passing lanes, for getting the Broncos off to a great start.

Johnson says he has rekindled his love for basketball recently and credits that to his cousin and Broncos star point guard, Artese Stapleton.

“He is my role model,” said Johnson. “He is the reason why I love (playing) the game again.”

“That’s my cousin,” said Stapleton. “We started playing together (at a young age). I (would have) never thought we would play together in our last year.”

Johnson, who notched 34 points in a win against Corliss High School on Tuesday night, is not only skilled on the basketball court but a very passionate entertainer off the floor.

During the games, Johnson loves to interact with both the fans and players from other teams. And whether he’s winning or losing, he remains positive.

Finner said he loves Johnson’s passion for the game on the floor, and he sees Johnson as a throwback player from the ‘90s era.

To complement Johnson’s effective defense, Lewis put on an offensive show, posting eight second half points, three steals and two crowd pleasing power dunks to finish the game. In spite of being doubled and tripled team throughout the night, Lewis led all scorers with 17 points.

“My coach helps me a lot mentally,” said Lewis, after leading his team to the 27-point victory. “He said (just) keep playing and never look for the foul.”

With the win, the Broncos improved to 6-2 on the season.

Hyde Park Herald Players of The Game:

Seryee Lewis, Kenwood, 17 points and three steals.

Lamond Johnson, Kenwood, 12 points.

