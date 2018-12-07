Street construction nearing completion

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

The months-delayed Department of Water Management (DWM) road work in Hyde Park is nearing its conclusion, according to a spokeswoman.

Megan Vidis, DMW spokeswoman, confirmed that water main installation work is complete and that the contractor, Benchmark Construction, is working on pouring concrete to street level.

“The crews are making progress towards finishing construction and restoration,” she said. “Restoration will continue as long as the weather permits.” She said DWM is continuing weekly updates with Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th), who has said that DWM’s delays are the result of inclement weather and unforeseen logistical issues with construction.

By Friday, milling and paving had been completed on sections of Blackstone and Harper avenues, 53rd and 55th streets and Hyde Park Boulevard, though restoration and concrete work is still in progress on the 5300 South block of Harper. Parking restrictions were in place on the 5400 South block of Hyde Park on Dec. 7.

Vidis said that asphalt paving will begin there in spring, when asphalt plants reopen. On Nov. 28, she had said that restoration would continue as long as the weather permits and asphalt plants remain open. Laying asphalt becomes significantly more difficult in wet, frigid conditions.

The road work has taken more than six months and spurred numerous complaints from residents parking restrictions, dust and the other problems of living amid an active construction zone.

Howard Young, a mailman, has been observing the construction since it began. “Isn’t it funny you can do six streets in one day?” he said, drolly.

