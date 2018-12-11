Congress needs to address health care, gun control, Rep. Kelly says

By AARON GETTINGER

Rep. Robin Kelly (D-2nd), fresh off November general election win with 81 percent of the vote, is happily looking forward to serving in a Democrat-controlled House of Representatives next year. It will be the first time her party has had the majority since she was first elected in 2013, following the resignation of Jesse Jackson, Jr., the preceding year.

“Many of us ran on health care, so I definitely want to see work around improving the Affordable Care Act,” she said. “What we need to do to include health care for all citizens. When I ran for Congress, I ran about gun violence, safety, gun violence prevention, and definitely that still remains high on my list.

“I have many bills that address that particular topic, and I’m hoping to see some of those bills actually get introduced, because they never were introduced under Republican leadership. So that’s really, really important to me.”

She mentioned co-sponsoring a law mandating background checks for gun purchases with over 200 lawmakers of both parties. “That should be low-hanging fruit,” she said. While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been barred from studying gun violence since 1997, Kelly said she has introduced legislation requiring the Surgeon General to issue “a report every year on the impact of violence.”

“I have legislation that keeps gun violence away from high-risk individuals — domestic abusers, felons — and then we also are still are pushing for gun violence research so we have the data, which is very, very important,” she said. She decried the fact that the Consumer Product Safety Act includes “regulations for cribs and teddy bears and things like that but nothing about guns,” calling it “absolutely ridiculous.”

Kelly said, however, that legislation alone will not solve the violence problem. “We have to invest in these communities,” she said. “We have to improve police–community relations. I have legislation around that kind of thing, improving police–community relations [and] investing in these communities around education, housing, job skills, jobs and things like that.

“We talk about equality, justice and opportunity; a lot of these young people that get involved … feel like there’s nothing to them, that they don’t have hope or opportunity,” she said. She said people need access to an education and jobs — “just opportunities that they will pick up pens, pencils, books and job skills and not pick up guns.” She also stressed the importance of access to counseling and mental health care.

Jim Lewis, a Kelly staff member, piped in, saying that legislation she passed with Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) has provided tax credits for companies that hire at-risk young people with internships. “There’re lot of good companies in Chicago that are trying to do the right thing, so (we are) rewarding the companies that are trying to be part of the solution,” he said.

The congresswoman then pivoted to discussing information technology. She currently serves as ranking member of the House Oversight Subcommittee on Information Technology. With outgoing chairman Will Hurd (R-Texas), a moderate who narrowly won reelection in his majority-Latino district that lies along the western Rio Grande border, she introduced legislation aimed at helping improve IT in government. She said there is more work to be done, especially in workforce training in IT.

The next Congress’ committee assignments have yet to be announced. She said she may be named to the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, which would preclude her from becoming chairwoman of the IT subcommittee, though she said she would like to continue serving on its parent Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

Kelly’s congressional district, like all of those that include parts of Chicago, stretches into the suburbs, but Kelly’s is the only one to go beyond Chicagoland, incorporating Kankakee. The eight square blocks of East Hyde Park she represents is the northernmost part of her constituency, which also includes all neighborhoods south along the lakefront and many of the South Suburbs.

Kelly said that the Second District likely includes East Hyde Park because of an agreement between Rep. Bobby Rush (D-1st) and her predecessor (Jackson), who was interested in representing the Museum of Science and Industry, but she said that she strives to serve the whole Hyde Park community in her work.

“I’ve done a number of activities in Hyde Park, even the part I don’t sit in. I don’t divide it up so much like that. I’m the chair of the Caucus of Black Women and Girls, and U. of C. has been a great partner. We’ve done a number of summits and conferences there. I don’t let that stop me,” she said, then laughed.

Kelly also represents all of Jackson Park. She said she has had a few meetings with the Obama Foundation regarding the planned Obama Presidential Center but confessed no significant involvement with it. She did make a point of mentioning how much they have engaged with young people.

“They’re really cultivating strong leaders around the world,” she said. “But, no, I really don’t have a lot to report about it.”

Asked about the swirling clouds of investigation and scandal regarding President Donald Trump’s campaign’s contact with the Russian government, Kelly was coy. She said that, even if impeachable offenses come to light, House Democrats may not pursue his removal from office.

She took a moment to advocate for bipartisan work on infrastructure improvements and gun violence, then again addressed the unordinary times the country is enduring.

“There are definitely things that we can work on together, and I think I would say right now that I’m still waiting to see what Robert Mueller has to say,” she said.

Then she pivoted back to how she sees her job: “We have two years to show the American people that we know how to govern and that this wave that happened deserves to stay. Yes, we need to do our jobs. We need to investigate when we need to investigate, find out the truth, find out the facts and act from there, but we also need to do our jobs as far as moving this country forward.”

