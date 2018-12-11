Lady Broncos lose to St.Ignatius, 63-60

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Sports Writer

In spite of 15 points by freshman guard Brianna McDaniel, the Kenwood Lady Broncos fell short on Monday night against the St. Ignatius Wolfpack on their home floor.

“We made some good plays today (and), we made some bad plays,” said Andre Lewis, head coach of the Lady Broncos. “We lost the game in the first half.”

The Lady Broncos surrendered 34 first half points to St. Ignatius, including 16 points from guard Lauren McDonald. McDonald’s hot shooting helped build a 34-23 halftime lead.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game,” said McDonald. “(Coach told us) to play like we normally do and lock down on defense because that’s where everything starts.”

After falling behind by as many as 13 points in the first half, the Lady Broncos responded with several runs of their own. Led by senior Tamara Nard, whose layup trimmed the Lady Wolfpack lead to three at 61-58 with 17.2 seconds left in regulation.

Ten seconds later (with 7.2 seconds on the clock), junior guard Kimeria Burks was fouled in the act of shooting after launching an off-balance three point shot.

Burks, an excellent shooter, made her first two free-throw attempts, swishing nothing but the bottom of the net. Trailing just 61-60, Burks’ third attempt was a bit too strong, bouncing off the back of the rim.

The Wolfpack’s MacDonald grabbed the rebound, was fouled and sank two free throws to complete the night’s scoring.

With the loss, the Lady Broncos fall to 7-2 on the season.

The Hyde Park Herald Player of The Game:

Brianna McDaniel, Kenwood, 15 points.

hpherald@hpherald.com