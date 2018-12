WBEZ radio host Natalie Moore (L), author of “South Side,” and Maya-Camille Broussard, contributing author of “Feed the Resistance,” discuss “food insecurity” in many of Chicago’s undeserved communities and what “food justice” in those communities would look like. The discussion took place at a forum held Tuesday at the University of Chicago Lab School, 5815 S. Kimbark Ave. (Photo by Owen M. Lawson III)