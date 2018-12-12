Madigan speaks on OPC’s importance to Illinois

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — During an interview with the Herald about the impending retirement of House Majority Leader Barbara Flynn Currie, Illinois House Speaker Michael J. Madigan spoke of the Obama Presidential Center as an important contribution to the state’s rich collection of museums.

“I supported the location of the Obama library in Illinois when Barack wasn’t,” he said, presumably referring to the OPC bid process, which included sites in New York and Hawaii. “I don’t know what he was doing — he wasn’t saying — but I was for Illinois at the time. I was in the leadership on that.

“Clearly a presidential library, especially for Barack Obama, is a clear asset for the State of Illinois,” he said, comparing the OPC in importance to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in the state capital. “To add the Obama library to our list of assets? It’s a clear victory — a clear plus — for the State of Illinois. I viewed it as something worth working for, which I did.”

Illinois’ 2019 fiscal year budget contains $224 million in state funding for the project, mostly for road work around its campus — a redesign of transportation in Jackson Park is included in the adopted South Lakefront Framework Plan, and the closing of the Cornell Drive parkway is a key priority — as well as $50 million for renovations to the Garfield ‘L’ Green Line station.

The General Assembly had previously amended the Illinois Aquarium and Museum Act to allow for land transfer for a presidential library or center. The OPC campus site is to be transferred from the Chicago Park District to the city, which will then allow the Obama Foundation to build and operate the OPC under terms of a use agreement. The city will continue to own the OPC campus and buildings.

As is the case with the Lincoln Library, the OPC is not planned to be administered by the National Archives and Records Administration’s (NARA) Office of Presidential Libraries. Current plans for the OPC are for records from former President Obama’s administration to be digitized and available for viewing at the Jackson Park site.

The physical Obama records are, at last report, being housed at a temporary storage facility in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, in the Northwest Suburbs. Obama Foundation Chief Engagement Officer Michael Strautmanis said in October that the physical records will later be stored in Kansas City, Kansas.

Madigan was unaware of this. “I’m learning something for the first time,” he said.

The Herald has sought comment from the National Archives at Kansas City, Missouri. Permanent records created by federal agencies and courts in different states are held by different regional National Archives; there is one in Chicago at 7358 S. Pulaski Rd. The National Archives in Washington, D.C., holds permanent records created by Congress, the Supreme Courts, District of Columbia federal district courts and “select federal agencies” as well as some pre-World War military service records.

