Obama Fund, CPS launch civic award

HERALD STAFF REPORT

The Obama Foundation and Chicago Public Schools (CPS) announced on Dec. 6 that they would issue four joint awards for students, schools, educators and community partners “who have made a powerful impact in their communities through civic engagement and action.”

“Every day the Foundation is inspired by young people in Chicago who are making a difference in their communities,” said Foundation CEO David Simas. “We are excited to work with Chicago Public Schools to recognize the efforts of Chicago students, teachers, and schools who are making civic learning a priority and in so doing inspire and empower others to do the same.”

The Foundation and CPS will select two recipients for each category, who will receive a Foundation-sponsored grant to support their civic projects.

The student award will recognize students who researched, engaged and addressed an important issue in their classroom, school or community; the school award will recognize schools that have made a commitment to their students’ civic learning and incorporated them into institutional decision-making process; the educator award is for teachers who embody civic leadership by creating opportunities for their students to be involved in their community; and the community organization award will recognize partnerships between schools and the organizations that “empower student voice and civic engagement.”

“Civically minded young people are the linchpin of democracy, and this recognition will help build a lasting legacy of civics education in Chicago for generations to come,” said CPS Chief Education Officer LaTanya D. McDade. “As an educator, nothing is more inspiring than seeing students organize and develop solutions to important issues affecting their schools and communities, and we are committed to continuing to strengthen civics education at Chicago Public Schools while expanding opportunities for students to have their voices heard in every neighborhood across the city.”

Applications, criteria and eligibility information will become available in January, and the awards will be given at an event near the end of the academic year.

