Lady Broncos trounce CVS, 95-30

The Kenwood Lady Broncos improved to 8-2 on the season after a 95-30 blowout victory over Chicago Vocational High School on Wednesday night.

Kenwood was led by 15 points each from sophomore Zoe Belcher and freshman guard Brianna McDaniel, who scored 13 of her points in the first half.

“(Just) Moving the ball around, (and) trying to make sure we got up good shots,” said McDaniel after her team’s victory. “(Most importantly, we made sure) everybody was involved.”

McDaniel said it was very important that her team came out with a win. And they made sure of that, as the Lady Broncos jumped out to a 21-0 lead with 4:50 remaining in the first quarter.

“It’s always important to set the momentum (early) after a hard fought loss,” said Andre Lewis, head coach of the Lady Broncos. “We wanted to get back on the winning track.”

After holding the Lady Cavaliers scoreless in the first four minutes of the game, the Kenwood lead grew to 59-16 at halftime.

Throughout the game, center Tamara Nard made her presence felt, recording four blocks and 12 points.

