Kenwood falls to Morgan Park, 72-63

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Sports writer

Despite 20 points from senior center Seryee Lewis, the Kenwood Broncos fell short on their home floor, 72-63, to Morgan Park High School on Thursday night.

“It’s important to come in here and get a win on the road,” said Nick Irvin, head coach of the 2018 State Champion Morgan Park Mustangs. “Especially against a well-coached team (in Kenwood).”

After the game, Irvin paid homage to Kenwood’s coach Marlo Finner for challenging his team on every possession, including the very last second of the game.

Following his statement, Finner said he has the utmost respect for Irvin’s coaching style. Finner also said he wanted the Broncos to know that they will have to fight for every win this season.

“We have to fight,” said Finner. “No one owes you anything. No one will give you anything.”

In the first quarter, the Mustangs blitzed the Broncos with fast breaks and suffocating defense to race to a 19-6 lead.

But with 7:43 remaining in the second quarter, Lewis led his team on a 21-12 run, scoring six points to close out the half, trimming the Mustangs’ lead to 31-27 at half time.

“(Our guards) did a good job of getting me the ball (in the post) early on,” said Lewis, who scored eight first half points. “When I’m on like that it’s hard to stop me.”

In the second half, Lewis continued his scoring outburst with 12 more points, but it wasn’t enough.

The Mustangs’ junior guard, Adam Miller, led his team with 18 points. “Tonight was a big win,” Miller said.

Hyde Park Herald Player of The Game:

Seryee Lewis, Kenwood, 20 points.

hpherald@hpherald.com