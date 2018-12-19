Charges pending in drug arrest at Hyatt Place

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

The University of Chicago Police Department in collaboration with the Chicago Police Department arrested a suspect who was discovered using drug paraphernalia in the restroom of the Hyatt Place Chicago-South, 5225 S. Harper Ave., on Dec. 19.

The suspect, who was identified as a white male, age 30-35, was reported by a Hyatt Place employee who said he saw the suspect in the restroom using drug paraphernalia around 11:30 a.m. The employee chose to remain anonymous.

After the Hyatt Place employee reported the incident to the UC police, the suspect was apprehended and taken into custody around noon.

According to CPD, the suspect was carrying drug paraphernalia and was sent to University of Chicago hospital for medical treatment, but no charges had been filed.

