CPS presents findings to local school community

By TIA CAROL JONES

Contributing writer

The Chicago Public School system presented its annual regional analysis on Dec. 13 at Walter H. Dyett High School for the Arts, 555 E. 51st St.

According to the analysis, as presented by Hal Woods, director of school development, 45 percent of elementary schools in the region are Level 1+ or Level 1. Those schools include Shoesmith and Robinson. And, 36 percent of high schools in the region are Level 1+ or Level 1. Kenwood is Level 1+ and Dyett is Level 1.

In October, Chicago Public Schools released its School Quality Rating Policy results for the 2018-2019 school year. In it, Levels 1+, 1 and 2+ performance ratings are good standing. Level 2 is provisional support and Level 3 is intensive support.

Woods said the student population in the region increased and said, “we don’t see that very often.”

He also said on average, elementary school students traveled 2.3 miles to school. “That is the second highest of any region,” he said. Woods added, it was 3.8 miles for high school students, which he said was slightly above the average. “It’s important because that’s a long distance to travel,” he said.

Woods said 38 percent of elementary school students attend their zoned school. And, that “a lot of students (60 percent) attend schools in their region.”

LaTanya McDade, chief education officer, said the goal of the meeting was to solicit input and recommendations for improvement, with an opportunity to dissect the information as it pertains to a particular region.

“We want people to engage in the process of having input and voice,” she said. “The ARA gives us a unique opportunity to engage in that way.”

Another goal, McDade said, is to make sure the district improves data transparency.

“Tonight really speaks to that integrity piece,” she said. “Sharing information in a way that communities don’t have to guess and are able to operate with a common set of facts.”

McDade said the goal is to ensure equity and access to every student.

herald@hpherald.com