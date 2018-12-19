Hyde Park CAPS meetings moving to Washington Park

HERALD STAFF REPORT

Chicago Alternative Policing Strategy (CAPS) meetings covering Chicago Police beats 231, 233, 234 and 235, which includes Hyde Park and parts of Washington Park, will be held at the Washington Park fieldhouse, 5531 S. King Dr. Meetings are scheduled for the first Thursday of every month, beginning Feb. 7.

This comes following two meetings being held at the Second District police station, 5101 S. Wentworth Ave., because the previous meeting site, the Treasure Island Foods basement at the Hyde Park Shopping Center, has been unavailable since the supermarket’s closing in the fall.

Beat 231, which covers a section of the Washington Park neighborhood, will now be detailed at the CAPS meeting that covers all of Hyde Park’s beats. There is no meeting scheduled for the first Thursday of July, which falls on Independence Day next year.

CAPS meetings for Kenwood’s beats 221, 222 and 223 are scheduled for the third Tuesday of every month, beginning on Feb. 19.

While there have been no CAPS meetings this month, there are sector meetings scheduled for January.

Hyde Park is in Sector 30, which will have its meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 22, at the Second District at 6 p.m. Kenwood is in Sector 20, which will have its meeting on Thursday, Jan. 17, also at Second District at 6 p.m.

Attendees at sector meetings will receive information on volunteering with police subcommittees and about various events. There will be an open discussion on issues and concerns within the sector, and beat and CAPS officers will attend.

CAPS has been around since 1993; the Chicago Police are to identify, prioritize and analyze problems civilians identify at meetings, strategize a way to deal with the problems, implement a plan and evaluate effectiveness. Civilians regularly raise concerns about area law enforcement and crime at CAPS meetings; police present data crime data from the past reporting periods and update the public about previously raised concerns like motorists running stop signs.

For further information, contact the CAPS office at 312-747-5109.

