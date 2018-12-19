POLICE BLOTTER

The University of Chicago (UCPD) and the Chicago Police departments reported the following incidents occurred between Dec. 10 and Dec. 16.

On Monday, Dec. 10, at 11:20 p.m., a motorist left a vehicle running and unattended at the Center for Care and Discovery (CCD) driveway, 5700 S. Maryland Ave. A suspect later entered the car and drove off; it was later located unattended by the Chicago Police, parked outside of the UCPD patrol area, and returned to the owner.

On Thursday, Dec. 13, at 12:43 p.m., the UCPD received a report of unauthorized credit card use from a wallet that had been taken that morning from a purse left in an unlocked office at 950 E. 59th St.

On Dec. 13 at 2:45 p.m., a suspect snatched a cell phone from a person standing at a bus stop at 1379 E. 55th Pl. The Chicago Police are investigating.

On Dec. 13 at 4 p.m., three suspects, described as black men between 17 and 25 years old wearing black hooded sweatshirts, approached a victim walking at 1229 E. 54th St. from behind, grabbed his shoulders and turned him around. The victim attempted to run but ran into a light pole, causing a forehead laceration. They went through his pockets and forcibly took his cell phone and wallet, forcing him to unlock the phone before fleeing westbound on 54h Street. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago (U. of C.) Medical Center in stable condition. The Chicago Police are investigating.

On Friday, Dec. 14, at 11:55 p.m., a suspect who struck a victim during an altercation at the CCD was detained by U. of C. Medical Center security and arrested by the UCPD.

On Saturday, Dec. 15, at 7:50 p.m., three suspects, described as black men wearing blue jeans and dark hoodies, approached a woman parking her vehicle in the rear of her garage driveway on the 1100 East block of 50th Street, pointed a toy gun at her and demanded her purse. The victim fled on foot but dropped her car keys; one offended picked them up, and they drove off in her vehicle. UCPD officers later found the victim’s unoccupied car abandoned and parked near 4900 South block of Greenwood Avenue. The Chicago Police are investigating.

On Dec. 15 at 11:47 p.m., UCPD officers detained five suspects wanted by the Chicago Police for an armed robbery at 22nd Street and Michigan Avenue in a vehicle at 57th Drive and Everett Avenue in Jackson Park. They were turned over to the Chicago Police, who arrested them.

On Sunday, Dec. 16, at 4:15 a.m., the Chicago Police ShotSpotter detected 12 rounds fired by a weapon in the 700 East block of 50th Place. Shell casings were recovered at the scene; no injuries were reported.

