While skating with his girlfriend, Suzanne Greenwood, University of Chicago graduate student Fahed Alrafati, turns to watch McKinley Rudbeck and her ice-skating instructor Denise Darling-Mills practice on the Midway Plaisance Ice Rink on Tuesday. The rink is located at 1130 Midway Plaisance North and is open seven days a week; for a complete rink schedule visit Midway Plaisance Ice Rink. (Photo by Marc Monaghan)