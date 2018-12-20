Lady Broncos makes school history in a 107-22 victory over King College Prep

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Sports writer

The Kenwood Lady Broncos exploded for their largest win in school history on Wednesday night, a 107-22 blowout over King College Prep.

“It’s always nice when the ball goes in the basket,” said Andre Lewis, head coach of the Lady Broncos.

Lewis credits his team’s depth as the reason for last night’s victory. He rested three key starters – freshman star Brianna McDaniel, all-state center Tamara Nard, and three-point specialist Kimeria Burke – for the last home game of 2018.

Freshman guard Whitney Dunn picked up the slack, outscoring the Lady Jaguars single handedly,19-12 in the first half, while finishing with a game high 27 points. Kenwood led King 73 -12 at halftime.

“I had to score,” said Dunn. “And whatever opportunity I found to go to the basket i just took it.”

In the second half, the Lady Broncos closed out the game on a 34-10 run. They logged more than 20 steals for the game, numerous blocked shots, and a barrage of three-point baskets.

With the win, the Lady Broncos improved to 10-3 on the season.

The Hyde Park Herald Player of The Game:

Whitney Dunn, Kenwood, 27 points

