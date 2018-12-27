NPAC votes to join Obama Center lawsuit

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff writer

The Nichols Park Advisory Council (NPAC) has voted to join the Protect Our Parks (POP) lawsuit against the Chicago Park District and city that seeks to block construction of the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park.

NPAC President Stephanie Franklin characterized the action as a move to protect Chicago’s parkland against development. Franklin said the move had been discussed at NPAC’s October meeting and passed nearly unanimously this month. She said that NPAC has generally between seven to 12 members present at meetings.

Franklin made clear that NPAC has not yet become a plaintiff and seeks to avoid financial commitment for the lawsuit. Franklin said POP orally told her that the advisory council would not be financially responsible and that the vote was contingent upon this assurance.

If NPAC becomes a plaintiff, it would be suing the governing body of every public park in Chicago, including its own. “We don’t speak for the Park District,” she said. “The advisory council is not a representative of the park district in any way, so we make no pronouncement about what the Park District is or isn’t or does or doesn’t do.”

Franklin said that NPAC is becoming involved in the debate out of a sense that its role extends to “parks in general.”

“We’re interested in whatever happens in any park, especially if it’s any kind of threatening event,” she said. “The overwhelming feeling behind what we did and why is that we believe that destroying one landmark to build another is self-destructive.”

Franklin said she opposes construction because it would turn green space into something she described as akin to Millennium Park, which she compared to a visitor’s center. She also said that the planned roadway reconfiguration within Jackson Park would remove many “scenic routes” from existence and create traffic issues.

The planned widenings of Lake Shore Drive and Stony Island Avenue as well as the closure of Cornell Drive, Franklin said, would negatively affect the Wooded Island, which includes the Paul Douglas Nature Sanctuary, by removing the roadway buffers around it.

“There won’t be any nature left on it if it’s flooded with people,” she said, adding that she also opposes the proposed Tiger Woods-designed golf course, calling it “absurd because it takes over more land than it does now and there’s no excuse to do that.”

Franklin suggested that the OPC be located on now-vacant land in Woodlawn along 63rd Street from Woodlawn to Cottage Grove avenues, where she said it could rejuvenate the local economy and take advantage of better transit and parking options

“It’s would be an ideal place for the library, because the Center wants to be close to the University. The University wants to be next to it,” she said. “It would rejuvenate that whole area”

Franklin said she does not suppose a successful lawsuit would cause the OPC to not be constructed on the South Side. She said any charges that a successful lawsuit would block construction of the first black president’s center on the South Side and significant economic investments for communities of color around it “ignorant, stupid and absurd.”

“It’s already on a park, and parks are not land that’s waiting to be developed,” she said. “Parks are already developed. They are in public trust for public use.”

Questions have been raised, however, about NPAC’s ability to join the lawsuit when it is under the fiduciary responsibility of the Hyde Park–Kenwood Community Conference (HPKCC), an organization that supports the OPC.

“The issue is that they haven’t checked with the board yet,” said former HPKCC president George Rumsey. “Since they operate under the tax ID of the Conference, it seems to be something that would conflict.”

“I don’t know if they’ll actually be able to join in the lawsuit, because they’re not an independent entity,” he continued. “They operate under the umbrella of the Conference.” Speaking from only his own opinion, he said that NPAC joining the lawsuit would need to be taken on the HPKCC level, not the park advisory council level.

Franklin expects the NPAC vote to be discussed at HPKCC’s January meeting and added that the Conference only has financial, not policy, oversight of the Advisory Council. She reiterated that NPAC will not became a plaintiff if it has to share any financial responsibility of the lawsuit.

When asked for comment, the Park District said it was “disappointed” that NPAC wanted to join the POP lawsuit. “However, this does not impact the Chicago Park District’s commitment to invest in Jackson Park and South Shore Park as outlined in the South Lakefront Framework Plan,” said a spokeswoman.

POP attorney Mark Roth did not return comment by press time.

