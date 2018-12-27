Organization reaches out to community, provides food

By TIA CAROL JONES

Contributing writer

GoodKids MadCity provided warm meals to residents on 51st and Calumet as part of its Feed the Block event on Saturday, Dec. 22.

“We really just wanted to give back to the community,” said Taylore Norwood, a youth organizer for GoodKids MadCity. “We wanted to step up and tell them we’re here for the community.”

The youth advocacy organization, which was founded last February, has different hubs throughout the city.

Carlil Pittman is one of the co-founders of GoodKid MadCity. He said the idea was to host a feed the Block in different parts of the city. There also was one at 63rd and King Drive.

“The most successful one was the one near the Bronzeville area,” he said. “As people came, they got plates and they talked about GoodKids MadCity.”

It was the first time for the event. Youth organizers from the organization served food for two hours. The food was donated by Harold’s Chicken and Two Fish.

“I think it’s a powerful thing. It shows unity in the community,” Pittman said. “It means a lot for us to form that partnership with those businesses and the community.”

Norwood said they anticipated 50 people at the event.

“We want to find out what they need — job training, childcare. We really want that feedback,” she said.

Norwood said the location was a great space to do outreach. 51st and Calumet is the site of Boxville, a street food market and retail space made out of shipping containers in the Bronzeville area.

Another part of the event was to survey members of the community about resources.

“This was an opportunity to build relationships and get a free meal,” she said. “We’re hoping we’ll have more opportunity to do something like this.”

