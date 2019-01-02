GoodKids MadCity reaches out to community, provides food

By TIA CAROL JONES

Contributing writer

WASHINGTON PARK — Violence prevention organization GoodKids MadCity provided warm meals to residents on 51st and Calumet as part of its Feed the Block event on Saturday, Dec. 22.

“We really just wanted to give back to the community,” said Taylore Norwood, a youth organizer for GoodKids MadCity. “We wanted to step up and tell them we’re here for the community.”

The youth advocacy organization, founded last February, has different hubs throughout Chicago.

Carlil Pittman, one of the organization’s co-founders, said the idea was to host a “Feed the Block” in different parts of the city. There also was one at 63rd and King Drive in Woodlawn.

“The most successful one was the one near the Bronzeville area,” he said. “As people came, they got plates and they talked about GoodKids MadCity.”

It was the first time for the event. Youth organizers from the organization served food for two hours. Harold’s Chicken and Two Fish, 641 E. 47th St., donated the food.

“I think it’s a powerful thing. It shows unity in the community,” Pittman said. “It means a lot for us to form that partnership with those businesses and the community.”

“We want to find out what they need — job training, childcare. We really want that feedback,” she said.

Norwood said the location was a great space to do outreach. 51st and Calumet is the site of Boxville, a street food market and retail space made out of shipping containers in Bronzeville.

Another part of the event was to survey members of the community about resources.

“This was an opportunity to build relationships and get a free meal,” she said. “We’re hoping we’ll have more opportunity to do something like this.”

Organizers said 50 people attended.

