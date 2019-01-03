Virtue grand opening scheduled for Jan. 8

HERALD STAFF REPORT

The much-anticipated opening of Virtue, chef Erick Williams’ Southern restaurant, is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 8, at 4 p.m.

While the restaurant, 1462 E. 53rd St., has had soft openings and served dinner on New Year’s Eve, the grand opening will feature a ribbon-cutting and reception, with remarks from the Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce and Ald. Sophia King (4th). Registration is open at virtuehp.eventbrite.com.

Williams, one of Chicago’s most prominent African-American chefs, was formerly chef at mk, a celebrated River North restaurant that served New American cuisine.

