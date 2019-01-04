Raoul submits resignation; replacement to be named Sunday

HERALD STAFF REPORT

Illinois Atty. Gen.-elect Kwame Raoul (D) has submitted his resignation from the Illinois Senate effective Saturday, Jan. 5, at 11:59 p.m., and the 13th Legislative District Committee, made up of Democratic Party committeemen within the district, will interview declared candidates the next day to succeed him.

The meeting is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 6, at the 4th Ward Democratic Organization office, 1516 E. 53rd St #2. Interested parties can submit credentials to the Cook County Democratic Party at cookcountydems@msn.com by 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th), the District Committee chairwoman and her ward’s Democratic committeewoman, said Raoul’s successor will be announced Sunday night. In an interview, she said she would not be a candidate.

“I appointed Kwame,” she said, “and I’ve lived in Springfield. I think I would make an excellent senator, but I like what I’m doing here in Chicago.”

The Herald has sought comment from Illinois Deputy Governor-designate Christian Mitchell (D) regarding when he will resign from the Illinois House of Representatives.

Raoul and Gov.-elect J.B. Pritzker (D) will take office on Jan. 14.

