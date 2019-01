Rep. Robin Kelly (D-2nd), who represents part of East Hyde Park, poses on Jan. 4 with the other female Illinois representatives and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) in front of the U.S. Capitol. Left to right: Kelly, Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-17th), Pelosi, Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-9th) and Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-14th). (Photo courtesy of Congressional offices)